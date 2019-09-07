× Scholarship, prominent display at Project 1 awarded to Grand Rapids junior

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Cindy Mazariegos-Barrios was awarded a $1000 college scholarship from Consumers Energy for her art focusing on the importance of renewable energy.

The Grand Rapids Public Schools junior was named 1st out of the Top 10 Finalists by 3 professional judges in a competition sponsored by the Michigan-based energy company.

Barrios piece, “We Are All in This Together” will be featured along with the 9 other finalists through the large-scale multi-site art exhibition.

“In studying both the wonderful entries and their in-depth artist statements, it is clear these students understand the importance of renewable energy and its pivotal role in our future,” Consumers Energy’s vice president of customer experience, Lauren Youngdahl Snyder said. Snyder presented the award to Barrios during the inaugural opening ceremonies for Project 1 by Artprize at Rosa Parks Circle.

The competition began during the end of the 2018-2019 school year. Grand Rapids Public Schools officials picked their Top 20 from the 81 student submissions, which were then presented to a panel of judges from Kendall College of Art & Design, GRCC, GVSU, and Ferris State University.

Consumers Energy also hosted their 4th annual online People’s Choice contest, basing results on likes, shares, and comments. Emilia Jasinski won the competition with a total of 378 votes from a total 1,513 cast. Jasinski and her art teacher were both awarded $200 Visa gift cards.

The Top 10 judged pieces will be displayed in the JW Marriott in downtown Grand Rapids until October 27th.