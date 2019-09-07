Schoolcraft beat Parchment 62-8.
Schoolcraft offense explodes in 62-8 win over Parchment
-
Blitz Preview: Week 2
-
Schoolcraft’s bats erupt in quarterfinal win against Calvin Christian
-
Schoolcraft falls to Millington in the state championship game
-
Where to see Independence Day fireworks in West Michigan
-
Two teens water-skied 62 miles across Lake Michigan from Wisconsin to Michigan
-
-
VanderMarkt shines in Byron Center win over Thornapple Kellogg
-
Police: Missing man found safe
-
Schoolcraft loaded at the skill positions headed into the season
-
2 arrested after heroin, fentanyl found in Schoolcraft home
-
Nova pitches 8 scoreless, White Sox beat Tigers 8-1
-
-
Talent at skill positions leads high expectations for Schoolcraft
-
Goldschmeding twins lead Schoolcraft to semifinal win
-
Homer-happy Twins beat Tigers 8-3