Some Saturday sunshine, more clouds for Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN-- A mixture of sunshine and clouds is expected for all sections of West Michigan here on Saturday. Nice temperatures top out in the lower 70s this afternoon. Northwest winds are to pick up as we go along later this morning into the early afternoon at 10-15 mph, perhaps a few breezes to near 20 mph. Any breezy weather will be short-lived as winds slacken off this evening and overnight.

It looks like numbers will drop into the upper 40s to near 50 degrees by daybreak Sunday under partly cloudy skies.

We likely start off tomorrow with some level of filtered or dimmed sunshine but clouds are to be on the increase as we go along and a few sprinkles or an isolated light shower cannot be ruled out by later tomorrow afternoon / evening. Most of Sunday shakes out rain-free however.

Monday appears to bring back a good deal of sunshine amidst passing clouds and this will help to elevate afternoon highs back into the low to mid 70s. A strong warm front lifts northward late Monday evening through Tuesday morning opening the door to much warmer and more humid air by Tuesday afternoon. With the passage of this warm front, an isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible Tuesday morning but most model output shows the best prospects for wet weather to be just north of our region where an upper-level disturbance will be passing by in tandem with the arrival of the warm front. Nonetheless, any isolated shower / thunderstorm chance Tuesday morning looks to give way to rain-free but humid conditions for the afternoon. Temperatures head for the middle 80s on Tuesday.

We remain in this warm atmosphere for Wednesday and the mercury takes aim on the middle 80s once again. A slight chance for a thunderstorm or two exists primarily during the afternoon or evening as the aforementioned warm front lingers nearby the region and actually sags southward just a bit. The close proximity of this front will keep the chance for a shower or thunderstorm in the forecast for Thursday as well though many hours are likely to be rain-free. Right now, it appears we will have a chance to make it back into the lower 80s though this will hinge on where the front decides to lay itself out at that time.

A low pressure system passing through southern Canada on Friday will help drive a cold front through West Michigan giving us perhaps out best chance of all for scattered showers and thunderstorms. If the front holds off until the afternoon or evening, temps will likely make it into the 80s once again. If it comes through earlier, temperatures will turn out cooler.

Either way, an early read on next weekend shows temperatures are likely to be a bit cooler before another round of warmth tries to move back into the Midwest the following workweek.