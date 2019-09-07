Vicksburg won 35-16 against Plainwell.
Vicksburg beats Plainwell 35-16
-
Blitz Preview: Week 2
-
Amtrak offering 50% tickets for September travel
-
At least 27 people have been arrested over threats to commit mass attacks since the El Paso and Dayton shootings
-
Reeths-Puffer beats South Christian 35-21
-
American gold medalist kneels during national anthem at the Pan Am Games
-
-
Hail pounds southern Kalamazoo County
-
Oakridge looks to put last season’s heartbreak behind them
-
Phillies blank Tigers 4-0
-
Plainwell transitioning to new coach as season begins
-
Tony Gonzalez, Ed Reed, Ty Law among those inducted into NFL Hall
-
-
Vicksburg paper mill site to get redeveloped
-
Flawless Simona Halep beats Serena Williams to win 1st Wimbledon
-
Plane misses runway, narrowly missed highway