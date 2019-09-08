FOX 17 Blitz Scoreboard

Berrien County community forum will be all about power

Posted 9:40 AM, September 8, 2019

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (AP) — A community forum will be conducted in Berrien County to allow Indiana Michigan Power Co. customers to comment on the utility’s long-term plan to meet residential and business needs.

Michigan’s Public Service Commission says the Oct. 7 meeting will be at Lake Michigan College in Benton Harbor. The Fort Wayne, Ind.-based utility has about 129,000 customers in Michigan.

Commission staff members will offer a presentation at the forum on the integrated resource planning process and highlights of Indiana Michigan Power’s proposed plan which is pending before commissioners.

Utility-developed integrated resource plans are required under the state’s energy laws and map out how companies will meet the future electric needs of their customers.

