FOX 17 Blitz Scoreboard

Domino’s Pizza on Leonard is robbed at gunpoint

Posted 11:35 AM, September 8, 2019, by , Updated at 11:56AM, September 8, 2019

This Domino's Pizza is located in San Francisco, Calif. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Domino’s Pizza on the city’s northwest side.

It happened Sunday morning at the Domino’s location at 619 Leonard St. NW.

GRPD told FOX 17 that the restaurant was robbed by one man with a gun, who fled the scene after obtaining cash.

The incident remains under investigation by Grand Rapids police. Anybody with any information is being asked to call the Grand Rapids Police Department at (616) 456-3982 or Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345 or at http://www.silentobserver.com on the Web.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.