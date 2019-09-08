× Domino’s Pizza on Leonard is robbed at gunpoint

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Domino’s Pizza on the city’s northwest side.

It happened Sunday morning at the Domino’s location at 619 Leonard St. NW.

GRPD told FOX 17 that the restaurant was robbed by one man with a gun, who fled the scene after obtaining cash.

The incident remains under investigation by Grand Rapids police. Anybody with any information is being asked to call the Grand Rapids Police Department at (616) 456-3982 or Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345 or at http://www.silentobserver.com on the Web.