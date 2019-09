Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- It was a low scoring battle throughout much of the game between Grand Rapids Catholic Central and Notre Dame Prep of Illinois. In the fourth quarter, with the Cougars trailing by seven, the birthday boy Joey Silveri found Jace Williams who scored to tie the game 14-14.

However, George Proesel would haul in a game-winning touchdown pass from Anthony Sayles to give Notre Dame Prep the 21-14 win as the Cougars fall to 1-1 on the new season.