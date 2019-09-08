FOX 17 Blitz Scoreboard

Grand Valley dominates in all facets in 35-10 win over Edinboro

Posted 12:07 AM, September 8, 2019, by

ALLENDALE, Mich. -- Grand Valley rolled Edinboro of Pennsylvania on Saturday night in front of a packed house at Lubbers Stadium. The Lakers would come away with the 35-10 victory and ran for 319 yards in the win while allowing just 13 yards on the ground. The Lakers were led on the ground by Aryuan Cain-Veasey who rushed for 200 yards and three touchdowns while going 9-for-16 on third-down conversions.

The Lakers begin the season 1-0 and will take on Delta State on Saturday, Sept. 14 at Lubbers Stadium.

