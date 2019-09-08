FOX 17 Blitz Scoreboard

Man shot to death on Grand Rapids’ northeast side overnight

Posted 11:07 AM, September 8, 2019, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man died at the hospital after suffering a gunshot wound early Sunday morning.

The shooting occurred at 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Clancy Avenue NE. The victim was transported to the  hospital where he died later on.

Police told FOX 17 that they do not have any suspect information.

The incident remains under investigation by Grand Rapids police. Anybody with any information is being asked to call the Grand Rapids Police Department at (616) 456-3982 or Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345 or at http://www.silentobserver.com on the Web.

