Michigan wolf captured, flown to Isle Royale

September 8, 2019

ISLE ROYALE, Mich. (AP) — The second year of the National Park Service’s wolf relocation project has kicked off with a capture of a wolf on Michigan’s mainland and a flight to Isle Royale in Lake Superior.

Mlive reports the 70-pound male that’s believed to be about three years old was captured this week. The wolf that was flown by seaplane joins 14 others already on Isle Royale and officials hope to ultimately bring as many as 30 new wolves to the island that’s been overrun by more than 2,000 moose.

Officials hope the new predators will be able to reduce the number of the leaf-eating moose before the moose eat their way through the island located about 60 miles northwest of the Upper Peninsula.

