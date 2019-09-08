Unique lakeshore race draws hundreds in its 6th year

The marathon hosted full, half and 8K distance options, providing buses to take runners from the Holland Civic Center to Grand Haven where they ran along the lakeshore back to Holland. Whether from the area or visiting from out of town, the point to point Holland Haven marathon is a highlight race every year for runners across the Midwest.

Erin Rylaarsdam ran for the race trifecta medal this morning, earned only after having run all 3 distances the race offers. She completed the half marathon for the first 4 years and the 8K last year after an injury. Rylaarsdam ran the full marathon Sunday morning to earn the coveted medal.