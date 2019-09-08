Zeeland teen injured in crash

ZEELAND, Mich. — A late night crash put one teen in the hospital after hitting a power pole and knocking power lines into the road Sunday.

The driver, a 16 year-old young woman from Zeeland Township seems to have drifted off the southbound side of 64th Avenue, and lost control trying to get back on the road. The driver was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Her passenger, another 16 year-old young woman from Zeeland City, was not hurt.

“The car then struck a mailbox and fence before hitting a power pole which caused power lines to fall into the roadway.” The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office told FOX 17. Calls reporting the crash came in just before 9:30 p.m.

64th Avenue was closed for over an hour while crews removed the power lines from the road.