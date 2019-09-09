2 suspects sought after firearms stolen during break-in

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s office is searching for two suspects accused of breaking into a gun store overnight.

It happened at Long Range Archery & Firearms located at 2530 Van Ommen Dr, in Holland Township of Ottawa County.

Deputies say they responded after an intrusion alarm went off and found evidence of a break-in when they arrived.

Their investigation shows two suspects forced entry into the building and removed an undisclosed number of firearms from the store.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is working with surrounding agencies on this investigation.

This incident remains under investigation, and anyone with additional information is asked to contact Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT or http://www.mosotips.com

