Alzheimer’s Association provides programs for both caregivers and patients

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Walk to End Alzheimer's is quickly approaching, and the annual event raising important funding for research and tools for caregivers looking after those with Alzheimers.

The Alzheimers Association in West Michigan offers more than programs for caregivers, but also offers programs for tolks who are living with Alzheimer's. We took a trip to their new facility on Cascade to learn more about how they're serving West Michigan.

Walk to End Alzheimers will take place on September 14 at Millenium Park in Grand Rapids, and September 21 at Kollen Park in Holland.

The new facility is located at 4081 Cascade Road South East Suite 400 in Grand Rapids.

If you or someone in your family is dealing with Alzheimer's, call their helpline at (800)-272-3900 or visit alz.org/gmc.