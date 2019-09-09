Armed robbery suspects arrested at GR gas station

Posted 6:17 PM, September 9, 2019, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The suspects in an armed robbery were arrested Sunday night after allegedly trying to avoid police inside a Grand Rapids gas station.

Police say three men robbed a Family Dollar on Leonard Street near Seward Street around 9:15 p.m. One of the men allegedly showed a handgun and took some cash before they drove away in a white Chevrolet Impala.

That Impala was seen later that night at a BP gas station at Franklin Street and Eastern Avenue. Officers waited outside for the suspects to approach the vehicle, but the men spotted them and ran back inside.

Police got everyone out of the gas station and arrested four people. Three of them are in custody for the armed robbery and the fourth one was arrested for having a stolen vehicle.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.