Armed robbery suspects arrested at GR gas station

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The suspects in an armed robbery were arrested Sunday night after allegedly trying to avoid police inside a Grand Rapids gas station.

Police say three men robbed a Family Dollar on Leonard Street near Seward Street around 9:15 p.m. One of the men allegedly showed a handgun and took some cash before they drove away in a white Chevrolet Impala.

That Impala was seen later that night at a BP gas station at Franklin Street and Eastern Avenue. Officers waited outside for the suspects to approach the vehicle, but the men spotted them and ran back inside.

Police got everyone out of the gas station and arrested four people. Three of them are in custody for the armed robbery and the fourth one was arrested for having a stolen vehicle.