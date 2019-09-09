× At-fault driver in fatal Ottawa Co. crash facing charge

SPRING LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The at-fault driver in a crash that killed a woman in Ottawa County is being charged in her death.

Daniel Beckley Jr., 28, was arraigned Monday on a charge of operating while intoxicated causing death in a Sept. 6 crash on 148th Avenue near Lori Lane in Spring Lake Township.

Jennylynn Carletto, 60, was pinned in her vehicle as a result of the crash and died at the scene. Authorities initially said Beckley may have been speeding when he hit Carletto’s vehicle.