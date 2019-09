× Break-in at Creston Market under investigation

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are investigating an overnight break-in at a West Michigan business.

The owner of Creston Market, 1403 Plainfield Ave NE in Grand Rapids says thieves broke the glass of a window overnight.

We’re told the thieves did not get away with much.

The incident remains under investigation.

If you know anything, call police or Silent Observer.