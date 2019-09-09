Broken sewer pipe spills into storm drain

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A pipe carrying sewage broke Monday, spilling into a nearby storm drain.

The spill was discovered at the corner of Cameron and East Stockbridge at 5 p.m. and reported to the MDEQ/EGLE immediately.

Officials in Kalamazoo are asking everyone to avoid contact with the Kalamazoo River between the Kings Highway and Mills Street bridges during the clean up.

“The release to the storm sewer is on-going.” James Baker, PE, Public Services Director & City Engineer told FOX 17.

Crews are attempting to repair the broken sewer pipe.