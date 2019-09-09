Care of the Big-Hearted: An interactive discussion of heart disease

Posted 10:37 AM, September 9, 2019, by

Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) is the most common form of hereditary heart disease, affecting as many as one out of 300. Spectrum Health wants to spread awareness and help others lower their risk of heart disease by inviting the community out to a special event.

Dr. David Fermin, the director of Spectrum Health's HCM Program, talks about what'll be happening at Care of the Big-Hearted.

On October 19, Care for the Big-Hearted will have basic information about HCM and sudden death risk assessment in a dynamic, interactive format.

The learning session will include the importance of early detection, new treatment options, and hand-on training in CPR and AED use.

The event will take place at the Prince Conference Center, located at 1800 East Beltline Avenue Southeast, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

To register for the event, click here.

If you cannot attend, but you are interested in learning more about HCM, call (616)-885-5355.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.