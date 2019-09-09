Care of the Big-Hearted: An interactive discussion of heart disease

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) is the most common form of hereditary heart disease, affecting as many as one out of 300. Spectrum Health wants to spread awareness and help others lower their risk of heart disease by inviting the community out to a special event.

Dr. David Fermin, the director of Spectrum Health's HCM Program, talks about what'll be happening at Care of the Big-Hearted.

On October 19, Care for the Big-Hearted will have basic information about HCM and sudden death risk assessment in a dynamic, interactive format.

The learning session will include the importance of early detection, new treatment options, and hand-on training in CPR and AED use.

The event will take place at the Prince Conference Center, located at 1800 East Beltline Avenue Southeast, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

To register for the event, click here.

If you cannot attend, but you are interested in learning more about HCM, call (616)-885-5355.