Cats in path of Dorian now safe in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Cats that were in the path of Hurricane Dorian, are now safe here in West Michigan and will soon be looking to find their forever home.

The Humane Society of West Michigan is now home to dozens of cats that were displaced by Hurricane Dorian.

As of right now, they are being processed and will be eventually up for adoption on the humane society’s website.

The organization says it is thankful to have the resources, facilities and support to be able to help during this time of need.