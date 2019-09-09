Elijah Collins shines as Michigan State shows offensive promise

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Elijah Collins carried the ball just twice last season for eight yards as a true freshman. This fall, Collins is looking like the number one back for Mark Dantonio and the Spartans after a 192-yard performance in the 51-17 win over Western Michigan on Saturday.

"Elijah was a true freshman last year and didn't have much time," Dantonio said after the game, "we got him into a couple of plays but we redshirted him. I sort of felt like he has the physical skills, he's strong, he's very explosive but he just needs confidence."

Now, the confidence is there. Collins was a key part of the Spartans offense racking up 582 total yards and 31 first downs.

"Last year, I just wanted to get the ball and run, and now it's like I've matured a little bit, got bigger and stronger, I'm learning the offense. I really understand what's happening and who's going where, what the defense is doing rather than just getting the ball and trying to rip it so right now I feel like the game has slowed down for me a little bit."