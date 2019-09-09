Enjoy a night of brews and games at Perrin Brewing’s Backyard Bash

Posted 11:19 AM, September 9, 2019, by , Updated at 11:18AM, September 9, 2019

Perrin Brewing is hosting their 7th annual Backyard Bash on Satuday.

There will be outdoor games, vendors, and the annual cornhole tournament!

Enjoy live music performances while drinking and eating by local bands such as:

  • Kosmic Mama & the Holding Co.
  • Paradise Outlaw
  • Hollywood Makeout
  • Jake Kershaw
  • The Hacky Turtles

The event will take place from 4 to 11 p.m.

Only people 21 and older can attend. The cover charge is $7 in advance and $10 at the door.

To purchase tickets, visit Eventbrite.

