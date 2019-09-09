Free postpartum support group in West Michigan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ZEELAND, Mich. -- An estimated one in five women experience postpartum depression and up to 85% experience postpartum mood changes, sometimes called the 'baby blues'.

But there is a postpartum adjustment group here in West Michigan with the resources to help.

Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital is hosting a free Postpartum Adjustment Group every Monday from 10-11 a.m at the DeWitt Professional Building, adjacent to the hospital.

If you are interested in learning more, visit their website or call 616-748-8722.