Join the community in celebrating 50th La Fiesta Mexicana

Posted 11:43 AM, September 9, 2019, by , Updated at 11:42AM, September 9, 2019

Fifty years ago, La Fiesta Mexicana started witha dream to share the culture ofthe Mexican communities in West Micihigan. Now the Mexican Festival's landmark anniversary is the motivation for this year's celebration.

To celebrate 50 years of La Fiesta Mexicana, there will be traditional and modern music, food, beverages, dancers, shopping, as well as activities for kids of all ages.

Activity highlights for the milestone festival include a huge cake, clowns, piñatas, as well as a Ceremony of Independence and Awards to members in the community. In addition, there will be two Mariachis Bands, one of them being a Grammy Award finalist.

Money made at this event will benefit the Grandville Avenue Arts and Humanities.

The Mexican Festival will take place at Calder Plaza from September 13-15.

Festivities will take place from 12-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. on Sunday.

