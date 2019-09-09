Motorcyclist killed in crash trying to avoid cat

Posted 12:57 PM, September 9, 2019, by , Updated at 12:58PM, September 9, 2019

File photo.

NILES, Mich. — A motorcyclist died after he crashed trying to avoid a cat that ran across the road in front of him.

It happened around 6:50 p.m. Sunday on 17th Street near Broadway in Niles.

Police say Kenneth Ray was driving on 17th Street when the cat went into the road, causing him to lose control and tip the motorcycle. Ray was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger was taken to an area hospital to be treated for injuries, and has since been released.

Neither were wearing helmets at the time of the crash.

