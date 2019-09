Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Summer is almost over and the holidays are near which means New Year's Eve is right around the corner.

This year there will be a ball drop downtown Grand Rapids on NYE featuring music by Pop Evil and Puddle of Mudd.

The event is planned for December 31 from 5 p.m. - 12:30 a.m.

Limited VIP tickets are available and are on sale now here.