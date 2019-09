× Pedestrian hit by truck, hospitalized in Cass County

HOWARD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man is in the hospital after being hit by a truck while walking.

It happened Sunday night at the intersection of Beebe and Leet roads in Howard Township of Cass County.

The victim, a 30 year old man, was walking northbound when he was hit.

He was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries.

The driver was not hurt and deputies say alcohol and drugs were not a factor in the crash.