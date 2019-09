× Plane crashes near Whitehall athletic fields

WHITEHALL, Mich. — No students or staff were hurt when a plane crashed near Whitehall’s baseball fields.

Whitehall District Schools said local police are responding to an incident near the fields located near the intersection of Alice and Warner streets.

Information on how many people were in the plane or the severity of any injuries suffered wasn’t immediately available.

