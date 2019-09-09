Romance scam: When Mr Right is all wrong
-
Americans lost $143 million in online romance scams last year
-
Police captain gets a call from scammers, decides to have a bit of fun
-
Warrant scam targeting therapists and counselors
-
Lowell police fighting back against robocalls
-
Scam calls targeting Ionia residents on Sex Offender Registry
-
-
Pros and cons of homeowners associations
-
Latest scam: Call from ‘law enforcement’ to collect debt
-
Man with history of scams at airports arrested in Michigan
-
Woman warns others after ‘dream job’ turns out to be a scam
-
Walker police warn of scam targeting area seniors
-
-
Kzoo teacher fundraising to get 300 new pairs of shoes for kids living in poverty
-
A 911 dispatcher scolded a woman for ‘freaking out’ moments before the woman drowned in her car
-
Is there finally more help in the fight against robocalls?