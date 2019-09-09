Slow-speed chase ends in crash, 2 arrests

Muskegon Height Police Heights police car

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Two people are in custody after a slow-speed pursuit Monday in Muskegon Heights.

Muskegon Heights Police Chief Joseph Thomas said officers pursued a vehicle down Getty Avenue and the chase came to an end after the suspect crashed into an eastbound vehicle on Sherman Avenue. The collision spun the other car around, but the driver wasn’t injured.

Two people inside the vehicle in the chase were taken into custody.

Thomas said the fastest speed during the chase was around 50 mph.

