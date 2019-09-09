Target to launch new loyalty program with personalized deals

Posted 6:20 PM, September 9, 2019, by

MINNEAPOLIS – Target’s revamped loyalty program is ready for its nationwide debut.

Target Circle will be available to shoppers in the United States beginning Oct. 6. Program perks include earning 1% on Target purchases, personalized deals and early access to its sales. The launch follows an 18-month test in six cities that garnered 2 million members.

The expansion of the loyalty program complements Target’s branded credit card, Redcard, which only a quarter of its customers use. It also replaces Cartwheel, a separate discount program, in an attempt to offer a “more seamless, intuitive shopping experience.”

The program is free. Target will begin automatically enrolling members that have Target.com and Redcard accounts. To use it, customers can swipe a barcode from the Target app or provide their phone number at checkout.

The company has said earlier this year that Target Circle also gives the company more data about shopping habits. For example, if Target knows a shopper frequently buys diapers and baby products, it could email the customer an offer for diapers.

“This will help Target build a more complete picture of shoppers,” said Neil Saunders, managing director at GlobalData Retail previously told CNN Business. “It gives customers a little incentive to go to Target.”

Target is the latest retailer to revamp its loyalty program because retailers are recognizing that they need new perks to encourage them to keep returning.

Macy’s, Starbucks, H&M, Kohl’s, Lululemon and J Crew either have launched new loyalty programs or significantly changed their existing programs within the past year.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.