Vote for the top play from Week 2.
Vote for Week 2 Blitz Play of the Week
-
Blitz Plays of the Week – Sept. 6, 2019
-
Blitz Preview: Week 1
-
Blitz Preview: Week 2
-
Dan Harland joins the Blitz
-
International Tennis Tournament Brings 80 Wheelchair Athletes to GR
-
-
Blitz Top 10: Week 1
-
Lions lose another preseason game, 30-23 to Houston
-
Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for July 26
-
Blitz Boss – Week 1
-
Clemson tops first AP Poll; Michigan #7, MSU #18
-
-
Upton among 4 Republicans to condemn ‘racist’ Trump tweets
-
House chaplain prays to cast ‘spirits of darkness’ from Congress
-
Why Muskegon County could help decide 2020