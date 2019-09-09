Vote for Week 2 FOX 17 ‘Blitz Boss’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video Vote for Week 2 Blitz Boss: Austin VanderMarkt, Byron Center Austin VanderMarkt rushed for 151 yards and a touchdown while going 7-for-7 passing for 85 yards and another score in Friday's Game of the Week. https://t.co/GIefi8vCLi — FOX 17 Blitz (@FOX17Blitz) September 7, 2019 Cam Martinez, Muskegon Cam Martinez:179 rushing yards, two touchdowns6-for-7 passing, 89 yards, touchdown90-yard kickoff return for a touchdown Muskegon 41, Detroit King 18https://t.co/ifDDM709ck — FOX 17 Blitz (@FOX17Blitz) September 7, 2019 Ja'Kaurie Kirkland, Northview Final Northview 49Wyoming 21Ja'Kaurie Kirkland rushes for 270 yards and four touchdowns on 12 carries for Northview. — FOX 17 Blitz (@FOX17Blitz) September 7, 2019 Take Our Poll