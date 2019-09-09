× West Nile found in Kent County mosquitoes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Mosquitoes carrying the West Nile virus have been found in several areas of Kent County.

The Kent County Health Department tested pools of mosquitoes and received positive results in five zip codes: 49504, 49505, 49519 and 49525. There haven’t been any human cases of the virus.

Only about 20% of the people who get infected will notice symptoms like headaches, joint pains and fatigue. People rarely experience more severe illness that affects the central nervous system.

Health officials advise taking precautions against mosquito bites like using repellent containing DEET, wearing long sleeves and staying inside during dusk.

Health departments are also handling three cases of Eastern Equine Encephalitis in Kalamazoo and Berrien counties, a rare mosquito-borne illness that killed a patient in Kalamazoo County. Officials say it is quite possible it is in Kent County as well.