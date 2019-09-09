Woodland Mall’s ‘bacon and eggs’ up for auction

A courtesy photo of the play area inside the Woodland Mall.

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The bacon and eggs from the former Woodland Mall play area are up for grabs.

The pieces are up for auction and all proceeds will go to Kid’s Food Basket, which helps fight childhood hunger in West Michigan. The bacon is 5 feet long and 2.5 feet wide, and the eggs are 10 feet long and 5 feet wide.

It is being replaced by a monster-themed play area.

Other pieces of the breakfast-themed play area have been donated to Berkley Hills Community Church of Grand Rapids.

Those interested in the auction can enter a bid online. Bidding ends at 8 p.m. on Sept. 15.

