Wyoming man arrested on child exploitation charges

Posted 4:38 PM, September 9, 2019, by , Updated at 04:41PM, September 9, 2019

A mug shot of Alexander Piscitelli.

WYOMING, Mich. — A Wyoming man is facing multiple charges of child sexually abusive activity after an undercover investigation.

Alexander Piscitelli, 22, was arrested when he arrived at a meeting he believed was going to result in him having sexual contact with a 5- and 8-year-old for money. Authorities say the meeting had been set up through communication with an undercover detective.

After he was arrested, investigators searched his home and recovered more evidence.

As a result, the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office has charged him with two counts of child sexually abusive activity and two counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

