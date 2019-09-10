× 2 people hospitalized in crash with semi in Muskegon Co.

LAKETON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Muskegon County.

At around 7:35 a.m., a witness told deputies they saw a car turning northbound from Witham Road on to Whitehall Road in front of another car heading southbound.

The vehicles collided, sending the southbound car into a northbound semi-truck.

The drivers of both vehicles were taken to Hackley Hospital for serious injuries, while the semi-truck driver was checked on the scene and not taken to the hospital.

The Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office will be continuing their investigation, but said all drivers were wearing seat belts.