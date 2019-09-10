2 people hospitalized in crash with semi in Muskegon Co.

Posted 12:45 PM, September 10, 2019, by

LAKETON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Muskegon County.

At around 7:35 a.m., a witness told deputies they saw a car turning northbound from Witham Road on to Whitehall Road in front of another car heading southbound.

The vehicles collided, sending the southbound car into a northbound semi-truck.

The drivers of both vehicles were taken to Hackley Hospital for serious injuries, while the semi-truck driver was checked on the scene and not taken to the hospital.

The Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office will be continuing their investigation, but said all drivers were wearing seat belts.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.