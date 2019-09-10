× 4 fires in Battle Creek under investigation

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Crews spent Tuesday morning containing four separate fires in Battle Creek.

The first happened around 1:54 a.m. at an unoccupied home on Wabash Avenue. Firefighters saw a fire in the doorway on the north side and began work to put it out. Nobody was found inside but it is being investigated as suspicious.

Just minutes later, there was another fire at an unoccupied home on Oaklawn Avenue, about two miles west of the first fire. Crews quickly put out a fire on the first floor of the home.

Around 4:16 a.m. on Cherry Street, crews arrived to find a home with a fire throughout the first floor and heavy smoke. The fire was put out and nobody was home or injured. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The final fire happened four minutes later in the back of a house on Fountain Street. Firefighters found heavy flames in the back that made the roof over that section collapse.

All the causes remain under investigation.