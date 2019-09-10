$5.8M gift boosts bipolar research at University of Michigan

Watch live: Day 1 of Jared Chance murder trial

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — University of Michigan says a $5.8 million donation aims to boost the precision of care for people with bipolar disorder.

The Ann Arbor school announced Monday the gift is from the Richard Tam Foundation, bringing the foundation’s total giving for related research efforts to $10 million. The new donation includes $500,000 for the university’s Precision Health effort, which offers researchers access to genetic and clinical data.

Foundation President Judith Tam says in a release the goal is to help doctors determine the right medicine for a patient more quickly and provide more treatment options.

The foundation has backed bipolar research efforts at the Ann Arbor school since 2014. The school’s Heinz C. Prechter Bipolar Research Program has been collecting genetic samples and other data for about 13 years.

