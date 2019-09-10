Another Kent County cell phone store broken into

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENTWOOD, Mich. -- Authorities are searching for suspects involved in another cell phone store break-in overnight.

It happened just before 4 a.m. at the Sprint Store, 3270 28th Street SE in Kentwood.

Police on scene tell FOX 17 they responded to the scene very quickly but still have not located any suspects.

Officers say they are now working on checking other area cell phone stores to see if any more stores were hit overnight.

This is the most recent break-in following a rash of break-ins at firearm stores and cell phone stores.

If you know anything, call police or Silent Observer.