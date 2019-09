KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Police say a 50-year-old Kentwood bicyclist is dead following a crash Tuesday afternoon.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. on 29th Street near Breton Avenue.

According to GRPD, the cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene after crossing 29th Street and being struck by a vehicle.

Police say the driver sustained minor injuries and is cooperating with authorities.