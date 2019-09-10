Deputies searching for road rage suspect in Kzoo Co.

Posted 12:54 PM, September 10, 2019, by , Updated at 01:14PM, September 10, 2019

Surveillance footage of a suspect in a road rage incident in Oshtemo Township.

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly threatened someone in a Menards parking lot due to road rage.

The incident happened shortly after 9 a.m. in the parking lot of the Menards on W Main Street in Oshtemo Township.

Authorities said the suspect approached someone as they sat in their vehicle and threatened them with a weapon. At that point, investigators say he noticed there were witnesses present and ran into the store and may have scaled a fence in the garden section.

The suspect was last seen driving a dark blue four-door sedan.

Anyone who knows the suspect’s identity is asked to call the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269-383-8821.

