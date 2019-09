Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRANDVILLE, Mich. -- If you are looking for something fun to do as the holidays get closer, Hammer & Stain West Michigan is offering ceramic tree workshops.

They are planned for Tuesday, September 17 at 7 p.m., Saturday, October 5 at 6 p.m., and Sunday, October 20 at 2 p.m.

The class costs between $40 and $85 and is located at 3901 Chicago Drive SW, Suite 109, in Grandville.