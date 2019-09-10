Lockdown at Three Rivers schools lifted after 20 minutes

THREE RIVERS, Mich. — Lockdowns at two schools in Three Rivers ended after 20 minutes, once police determined the buildings faced no threat.

District Superintendent Ron Moag tells FOX 17 the High School and Middle School were put into lockdown around 11:40 a.m. Tuesday morning, after a member of the maintenance staff spotted a man walking down 6th avenue with a firearm case slung over his shoulder.

Alerted to the situation, police recommended the schools go into lockdown. Officers eventually contacted the man after he made it to a home on the other side of M-60.

Moag says the man was transporting the firearm to the home of a relative, and does not have a vehicle.

The lockdowns ended after 20 minutes, around noon.

Moag says the schools both followed procedure perfectly. He credits staff for their constant vigilance, and the district’s strong relationship with law enforcement for the quick response to the situation.