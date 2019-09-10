Muskegon Co. taking steps toward becoming a Welcoming County

Posted 5:46 AM, September 10, 2019, by , Updated at 05:47AM, September 10, 2019

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Muskegon County is taking steps toward becoming a Welcoming County, according to a resolution by county commissioner Marcia Hovey-Wright.

The commissioner says the goal for the county is to be a diverse and Welcoming County that respects the innate dignity of all people, including immigrants.

The resolution says there will be community efforts that promote understanding and collaboration between native-born and foreign-born community members.

According to a flyer shared with us by residents, becoming a Welcoming County is just the first step toward becoming a Sanctuary County.

In the resolution, the commissioner says Muskegon County is home to organizations led by and serving immigrants and refugees.

The county encourages businesses, civic groups, schools , government agencies, and other community institutions to make Muskegon County a welcoming and diverse place for new residents from other counties.

The commissioner hopes to move forward with adopting the resolution at Tuesday’s meeting, which starts at 3:30 p.m. on the fourth floor of the Muskegon County building, 990 Terrace St. in Muskegon.

You can see the resolution here.Musk Co September 10th Agenda (1).

