Watch live: Day 1 of Jared Chance murder trial

Nearly $200k grant awarded to protect Macatawa Watershed

Posted 4:59 PM, September 10, 2019, by

WASHINGTON — The Macatawa Area Coordinating Council has been awarded a $190,000 grant to protect the Macatawa Watershed.

The grant will be used by the council for a project that will encourage prolonged use to cover crops and increase installation of grassed waterways.

It  was announced by Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland, on Monday.

“This grant also highlights the impact and the importance the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative continues to have locally on protecting both the ecology as well as the economy of the Great Lakes,” Huizenga said. “It is projects like this that work to preserve the Great Lakes for future generations.”

Darren Nichols, the executive director of the Great Lakes Commission, congratulated the council for being awarded the grant and thanked Huizenga for his support of the initiative.

“This project demonstrates the power of the GLRI to generate critical economic and environmental improvements for communities throughout the region,” Nichols said.

This year, 13 projects totaling over $2.2 million were funded by the Great Lakes Sediment and Nutrient Reduction Program to install on-the-land practices to reduce phosphorus runoff and sedimentation into the Great Lakes.

Funding for this program is provided by the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative under a cooperative agreement between the Great Lakes Commission and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.