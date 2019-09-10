UP getting $8.8M in funds for repairs after storms

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Transportation is providing Michigan with $8.8 million in relief to make road and bridge repairs in the western Upper Peninsula.

Heavy rain washed out roads and destroyed buildings in Houghten, Gogebic and Menominee counties in June 2018. Necessary repairs to roads and bridges will be funded through the emergency relief money from the federal agency.

The Federal Highway Administration also gave Michigan $19.2 million in the beginning of the year to make repairs.

