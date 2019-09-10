Woman critically injured after being run over during fight in Holland Township

Posted 4:17 AM, September 10, 2019, by , Updated at 04:38AM, September 10, 2019

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- The search is on for a driver accused of running over a Zeeland woman following an altercation outside a business.

It happened around 12 a.m. Tuesday at the 136th Avenue One Stop, located at 690 136th Avenue in Holland Township.

Deputies with the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office say a fight broke out between to groups in the parking lot and a 41-year-old woman was knocked to the ground.

A white dodge charger was observed striking the 41-year-old woman with the front of their car, running her over. The car continued southbound and left the parking lot.

The 41-year-old Zeeland woman was taken to a nearby hospital with critical injuries.

Anyone with information in reference to this incident is asked to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.