Woman critically injured after being run over during fight in Holland Township

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- The search is on for a driver accused of running over a Zeeland woman following an altercation outside a business.

It happened around 12 a.m. Tuesday at the 136th Avenue One Stop, located at 690 136th Avenue in Holland Township.

Deputies with the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office say a fight broke out between to groups in the parking lot and a 41-year-old woman was knocked to the ground.

A white dodge charger was observed striking the 41-year-old woman with the front of their car, running her over. The car continued southbound and left the parking lot.

The 41-year-old Zeeland woman was taken to a nearby hospital with critical injuries.

Anyone with information in reference to this incident is asked to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.