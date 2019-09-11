10 year anniversary of Just Between Friends Sale in Walker

Posted 7:04 AM, September 11, 2019, by , Updated at 07:10AM, September 11, 2019

WALKER, Mich. -- If you are looking to get a good deal on fall and winter clothes for kids, the 10th annual Just Between Friends Sale is underway.

The sale runs September 11-14 at the DeltaPlex Arena in Walker.

You can find clothes, shoes and toys for up to 90% off retail prices.

Our Deanna Falzone made a surprise visit and shopped for her newest bundle of joy.

Schedule of Events

• Wednesday, 9am-8pm, $3 admission * (Free Tickets HERE!)

• Thursday,  9am-8pm  FREE Admission.  New merchandise arrives!

• Friday,   9am-8pm  Half Price Day!  FREE Admission.

• Saturday,   9am-1pm  Half Price Day!  FREE Admission!

