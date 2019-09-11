× Authorities searching for missing Kzoo Co. man

TEXAS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing Kalamazoo County man.

Frank Farthing was last seen on Tuesday afternoon leaving his home on Reisling Street in Texas Township. He is driving a silver 2013 Ford Mustang with a Michigan license plate No. HY93L.

His family says it’s unusual for him not to return home and they are concerned for his safety.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269-383-8748 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.