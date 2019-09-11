Watch live: Day 2 of Jared Chance murder trial

Authorities searching for missing Kzoo Co. man

Posted 2:11 PM, September 11, 2019, by

A photo of Frank Farthing and his vehicle.

TEXAS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing Kalamazoo County man.

Frank Farthing was last seen on Tuesday afternoon leaving his home on Reisling Street in Texas Township. He is driving a silver 2013 Ford Mustang with a Michigan license plate No. HY93L.

His family says it’s unusual for him not to return home and they are concerned for his safety.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269-383-8748 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.